Maple Leafs advance to the 2nd round of NHL playoffs by eliminating Senators 4-2 in Game 6

Maple Leafs Senators Hockey Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander, right, and Matthew Knies (23) celebrate as Auston Matthews (not shown) scores against Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period of Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) (Justin Tang/AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario — (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored a tiebreaking goal with less than six minutes remaining in the third period, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a series-clinching 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in Game 6 of the first-round matchup.

William Nylander had two goals, including an empty-net score in the final seconds, and an assist, and Auston Matthews added a power-play goal in the first period for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz made 20 saves

Brady Tkachuk and David Perron scored for Ottawa. Thomas Chabot had two assists and Linus Ullmark made 19 saves.

The Maple Leafs advance to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Panthers advanced by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in their first-round series.

