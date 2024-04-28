Marchand breaks team playoff goals mark, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 3-1 to move within win of advancing

TORONTO — (AP) — Brad Marchand broke the Boston playoff goals record with his 56th and the Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 4 on Saturday night to move within a victory of advancing to the second round.

Marchand also had an assist, James van Riemsdyk and David Pastrnak scored and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves. Boston can wrap up the series Tuesday night at home.

Mitch Marner scored for Toronto. Auston Matthews, the NHL goals leader in the regular season with 69, sat out the third period. He missed practice Friday. Fellow forward William Nylander played after missing the first three games of the series because of an undisclosed injury.

Ilya Samsonov started in goal for the Maple Leafs, stopping 14 of 17 shots in the first two periods, and Joseph Woll made five saves in the third.

Van Riemsdyk, who played in Toronto from 2013-18, opened the scoring with 4:51 left in the first period. Maple Leafs tough guy Ryan Reaves had the puck in the defensive zone, but had it knocked off his stick by Bruins rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei. Van Riemsdyk jumped on the miscue and outwaited Samsonov.

Toronto winger Max Domi took a cross-checking penalty seven minutes into the second, and Boston’s red-hot power play took advantage with its sixth goal in four games when Marchand one-timed his second of the playoffs — and the 56th of his postseason career to pass Cam Neely for the top spot in franchise history — at 8:20.

The goal was Marchand’s 12th in the playoffs at Air Canada Centre/Scotiabank Arena to tie Bryan Trottier for the most by a visiting player at an opposing arena in NHL history. Trottier scored 12 times in the postseason at Washington’s Capital Centre.

Frustration started to creep onto the Toronto bench as the period progressed, with Matthews and Mitch Marner getting into an animated discussion. Nylander was caught on camera muttering to himself before Marner slammed his gloves.

The Bruins, who topped Toronto in seven games in the opening round in 2013, ‘18 and ’19, made it 3-0 with 42 seconds left in the second on Pastrnak's goal.

Marner scored at 5:43 of the third.

