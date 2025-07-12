Mariners' Cal Raleigh breaks AL record with 38 homers before the All-Star break

DETROIT — (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his 37th and 38th home runs in Seattle's 12-3 victory over Detroit on Friday night to move within one of Barry Bonds' 2001 major league record for homers before the All-Star break.

Raleigh hit a solo homer off former teammate Tyler Holton in the eighth to tie the American League record of 37 set by Reggie Jackson in 1969 and matched by Chris Davis in 2013.

“(Holton) and I are really good friends and I've caught a lot of his pitches,” said Raleigh, who was in the lineup as the designated hitter instead of at catcher. “I don't think that helped much, but I'm sure he's not very happy with me.”

Raleigh hit a grand slam off Brant Hurter in the ninth.

“I didn't even know it was a record until just now,” Raleigh said. “I don't have words for it, I guess. I'm just very grateful and thankful.”

Seattle has two games left in Detroit before the break.

“Cal Raleigh ... this is just unbelievable,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. "He's already set the AL record and now he's only one short of Barry. There are two games, so who knows?”

Raleigh hit 10 homers in March and April, 12 in May, 11 in June and has five in July.

“This is a very boring comment, but baseball is all about consistency,” Wilson said. “This hasn't been one hot streak, he's doing this month after month. That says everything.”

