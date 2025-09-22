Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh hits MLB-leading 58th home run against Astros

HOUSTON — (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his MLB-leading 58th homer on Sunday night, a two-run shot for the Seattle Mariners in the second inning of a 7-3 win over the Houston Astros.

The Mariners were up 5-0 after a grand slam by J.P. Crawford in the second when Raleigh, batting left-handed, connected off Jason Alexander for his home run to right field to extend the lead.

As usual, Raleigh was more concerned about the team than his personal accomplishments and was thrilled the Mariners swept the series to take a three-game lead in the AL West over the Astros with six remaining.

“Honestly, you couldn’t ask for a better three-game set,” he said. “Obviously there’s a lot on the line and I give credit to the guys here in this clubhouse. Never flinched and brought the same energy every day, the same focus. Wasn’t satisfied after one win or two wins, and we finished the job.”

Raleigh's shot came a night after he passed Ken Griffey Jr. for the franchise's single-season home run record with his 57th homer. Griffey hit 56 in both 1997 and 1998.

Crawford raved about the season Raleigh is having.

“It’s historic,” he said. “We’re watching history every day and we're kind of surprised when he only gets base hits now. It’s not really cool. If he hits a homer everyone’s just like, wow, he did it again. He’s one step closer every time to more history and it's really cool to see.”

Raleigh has also surpassed Mickey Mantle's previous MLB record of 54 home runs by a switch-hitter that had stood since 1961. He also set the MLB record for homers by a catcher this season, eclipsing the 48 hit by Salvador Perez in 2021.

Raleigh is five home runs ahead of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who are tied for second place in the majors with 53 each.

