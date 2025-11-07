Marshawn Kneeland's death highlights the importance of mental health resources for NFL players

It’s OK to not be OK.

Every conversation about mental health includes that important statement and a message that tough times don’t last, things will get better and help is available.

Like the rest of society, the NFL has come a long way in addressing mental wellness, an evolution aimed at reducing the stigma associated with the issue. It's a discussion that is returning to the forefront as the NFL mourns the loss of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

Police in a Dallas suburb say the 24-year-old Kneeland was found dead of an apparent suicide this week after evading authorities in his vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident on foot. As authorities were looking for Kneeland, a dispatcher told officers that people who knew him had received a group text from Kneeland “saying goodbye. They’re concerned for his welfare,” according to recordings from Broadcastify, which archives public safety radio feeds.

EDITOR'S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. Helplines outside the U.S. can be found at www.iasp.info/suicidalthoughts. ___

The NFL has put an emphasis in recent years on all aspects of player health.

Players are encouraged to prioritize their mental well-being. They’re told to seek professional support if needed. They have more resources available to them now. The NFL and NFL Players Association in 2019 made it a requirement to have a licensed behavioral health clinician on the staff of each team.

The Indianapolis Colts launched "Kicking The Stigma" in 2020, an initiative by the family that owns the team to raise awareness about mental health disorders. Breaking down barriers surrounding mental health was a personal mission for Colts owner Jim Irsay, who died in May at age 65. His youngest daughter, Kalen Jackson, is leading the cause and has talked openly about dealing with anxiety.

Many former and current players have opened up about their personal struggles in an effort to raise more awareness about a topic that used to be a silent illness.

Former Eagles star Brian Dawkins used the platform of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 to talk publicly about his battle with depression. Dawkins overcame suicidal thoughts to become one of the greatest safeties in the history of the sport. Now, he’s on a crusade to educate people about mental wellness.

“I have grown leaps and bounds because of the things that I’ve gone through, and that’s one of those things I went through,” Dawkins said on the stage after receiving his gold jacket. “When I say, went through, that means I came on the other side of it. So for those who are going through it right now, there’s hope. You do have hope. There is something on the other side of this. Don’t get caught up where you are. Don’t stay where you are. Keep moving. Keep pushing through.”

Again, it’s OK to not be OK.

Sadly, this message doesn’t always get through to someone who needs to hear it.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lost his older brother, Jace, by suicide in 2020. Teammate Solomon Thomas’ older sister Ella took her own life in January 2018 at 24 years old.

Thomas, a first-round pick in 2017, had just completed his first season with the 49ers. His sister’s loss led to anxiety, depression and sadness.

“I wish you knew it was going to be (OK),” Thomas wrote on Instagram above a photo of Kneeland. “I wish you knew the pain wouldn’t last and how loved you are. I wish you knew how bad we wanted you to stay.”

The death hit hard for players and coaches across the league.

“It hurts your heart,” Buccaneers veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard said in Tampa Bay’s locker room. “This game is great and everything; it is one of everybody’s childhood dreams to come and play at this level, but that is the real-life stuff people go through. You just never know, so (it) puts things in perspective for you every day that you walk into this building, being grateful and just checking on your brothers as well, make sure everything is OK with them mentally. This game is a lot on us and people tend to forget the real-life aspect of it. It hurts your heart to see.”

A second-round pick in 2024, Kneeland scored a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt on Monday night against Arizona. It was a highlight moment in what seemed to be a promising career.

Now, he’s gone.

