The Masters begins with high anticipation and a lot of attention on Rory McIlroy

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — The Masters began Thursday with its largest field in 10 years and a feeling that only two players were at the center of attention at Augusta National.

One was Scottie Scheffler, a natural choice as the No. 1 player in the world for the last two years with a chance to become the youngest player since Jack Nicklaus with three Masters green jackets.

Rory McIlroy was the sentimental choice, one of the best of his generation, with only a Masters title keeping him from the career Grand Slam.

That much was evident not long after Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player hit honorary tee shots to get the 89th edition of the Masters started.

They were asked who they wanted to win and who they thought would win. McIlroy was a unanimous choice among three players who have combined for 11 green jackets.

“I think Rory McIlroy will win the Masters this year, and I hope he does because it would give golf a great boost to have another winner of the Grand Slam,” Player said.

Watson concurred, saying it was his “gut feeling.”

Nicklaus revealed that McIlroy came to see him in Florida last week. There has been a long line of players who have tried to tap into the knowledge of the six-time Masters champion.

Nicklaus said he asked McIlroy how he was going to play Augusta National.

“We went through it shot for shot,” Nicklaus said. "And he got done with the round, and I didn’t open my mouth. And I said, ‘Well, I wouldn’t change a thing. That’s exactly the way I would try to play the golf course.’

“The discipline to do that is ... the discipline is what Rory has lacked in my opinion,” Nicklaus said. “He’s got all the shots. He’s got all the game. He certainly is as talented as anybody in the game.”

McIlroy has leaned on that discipline earlier this year, purposely playing more conservative unless the shot clearly allowed for an aggressive play. That was his strategy when he won at Pebble Beach in February. A month later, he added The Players Championship.

McIlroy did not tee off until Thursday afternoon. Scheffler was among the early starters.

