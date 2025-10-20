Matteo Gabbia's quick thinking saves Rafael Leão from yellow card in AC Milan win

MILAN — It was moments after Rafael Leão converted a game-winning penalty that AC Milan center back Matteo Gabbia made one of the most important tackles of the match.

On his teammate.

As Leão ran wildly in celebration and started taking his shirt off, Gabbia hurried into his path, grabbed the back of the winger’s jersey with two hands and forced it back on — prompting smiles from Leão.

The move prevented Leão from being shown a yellow card — which is what the rules call for when players remove their shirts in celebration.

After the 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Sunday — which put Milan back atop the Italian league standings — Leão posted a photo of the moment in an Instagram story and addressed Gabbia with a series of “face with tears of joy” emojis.

Leão scored twice in the match, which marked his first start of the Serie A season following an injury layoff. They were his first Serie A goals at the San Siro since May, 2024.

Milan has a depleted attack with Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot and Christopher Nkunku out injured and can’t afford to lose Leão to accumulated cards.

