Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg sidelined by left midfoot sprain, out for NBA's Rising Stars

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks rookie teenage standout Cooper Flagg will miss their final game before the All-Star break and not play in the NBA's Rising Stars game on Friday night because of a left midfoot sprain.

The Mavericks announced Wednesday night than an MRI revealed the injury that occurred in their 120-111 loss at Phoenix a night earlier, when he had 27 points in 36 minutes. They said further updates "will be provided as appropriate."

Flagg, the No. 1 overall draft pick last summer, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his 49 games with Dallas.

The 19-year-old recently set an NBA record for a teenager with four consecutive games of at least 30 points. That streak began with a single-game NBA teen record 49 points on Jan. 29 in a home loss to Charlotte and fellow rookie Kon Knueppel, his roommate when they were freshmen at Duke last season.

The Mavericks (19-34) have an eight-game losing streak going into Thursday night's game at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Flagg has averaged 29.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the losing streak, during which the Mavericks last week traded Anthony Davis, the 10-time All-Star who joined the Mavs in a deal a year ago that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers.

Dallas will play its first three games after the All-Star Game on the road, resuming play Friday, Feb. 20 at Minnesota.

