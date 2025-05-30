McDavid and Oilers set for another Cup chance against Panthers in a run that feels different

DALLAS — (AP) — This playoff run has felt different for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, though they are now back in the same place.

They have advanced to their second Stanley Cup Final in a row, again against Florida after losing a seven-game series to the Panthers last June.

“I think we’re better for going through last year. It’s a great learning experience and it’s really driven us all year,” McDavid, their captain, said after the Oilers wrapped up their second Western Conference title in a row. “This run has felt different than last year. It’s felt very normal. ... I don’t want to say boring because it’s not boring at all. It hasn't been as emotional.”

Edmonton won in its first clinching opportunity in all three series so far this postseason. After losing their first two games at Los Angeles in the opening round, the Oilers won four in a row against the Kings, took out Vegas in five games and then did the same to the Dallas Stars in a West final rematch that ended with a 6-3 win Thursday night.

Game 1 of their Stanley Cup rematch is Wednesday night in Edmonton.

"We haven't had the highs and we haven't had the lows. It's just kind of been steady," McDavid said. "I think that does put us in a good position. You know those games can be emotionally draining. We're not drained. ... You know, we've got as good a chance as they do."

Florida wrapped up the East in five games over Carolina to get to its third Stanley Cup Final in a row. The Panthers won the first three games against Edmonton last year, then finished it off with a 2-1 victory after the Oilers forced a Game 7.

That was the first Stanley Cup Final for the Oilers since 2006, their only other one since the franchise's five titles in a seven-season span from 1984-90.

"I think we spent seven months getting ready for this playoff run. Like, I think it was on our minds since we lost that last game,” coach Kris Knoblauch said. “A long, tough summer, and training camp, regular season and it was just kind of punching our card, showing up, wanting the playoffs, just having another opportunity.”

While top scorers McDavid (26 points, six goals) and Leon Draisaitl (25 points, seven goals) were the players on the podium after the West clincher, these playoffs have been more than a two-man show for the Oilers.

Nineteen different players have goals, 11 of them have at least three. Corey Perry, 40, has seven goals — the most in a single postseason by any player 39 or older. Both goalies, Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, have won six games.

Regular-season starter Skinner was replaced in net after the two losses to the Kings. He took over again when Pickard got hurt midway through the second round against Vegas. Skinner finished off the Golden Knights with consecutive shutouts, including a 1-0 overtime win in the clincher, and posted another shutout against the Stars.

“We’re mature. We’ve learned, and we’re learning every game. The way we’re playing, the calmness on the bench and making plays when things are going hairy on the ice,” Perry said. “This group, it’s been a want since the end of last year. There’s been a lot of things said about what happened last year and self-reflecting. But here we are.”

So are they glad they get another shot at the Panthers?

“It doesn’t matter. You’re competing for a Stanley Cup,” said Perry, a Cup champion at age 22 with Anaheim in 2007, and now going into his fifth Final in six seasons while still seeking another title.

“I mean we know what they’re about. We played them seven times and they’re a good team,” Draisaitl said. “We’re really a good team as well. Obviously it’s nice to get a shot at, you know, getting some revenge, but a long ways from that.”

