McIlroy shares lead with Hatton at season-ending World Tour Championship on European tour

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy recovered from a back-nine wobble to birdie No. 18 and share the 36-hole lead at the season-ending World Tour Championship on Friday, leaving him well-placed to win a record-tying eighth Race to Dubai golf title.

McIlroy birdied four of his first 10 holes in the second round and was blemish-free until making three bogeys in a six-hole stretch from No. 12 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, which played tough because of a stiff breeze, thick rough and dry, slippery greens.

The world No. 2 regained his composure to reach the green in two at the par-5 last hole and roll in a 6-foot birdie putt for a 2-under 70, joining Tyrrell Hatton (69) on 5-under par for the week.

“Once you do start putting yourself out of position on this golf course, this set-up, these conditions, it starts to get very, very difficult,” said McIlroy, who acknowledged he began to get frustrated with the Earth course that, in his view, is playing as hard as ever after 17 trips to the venue.

“I feel like I salvaged the day a bit with that birdie.”

As well as attempting to win the tournament for a fourth time (after 2012, '15 and '24), McIlroy is seeking to move past Eugenio Chacarra in the points list to secure the year-long Race to Dubai title, which crowns the No. 1 player on the European tour. That would put the Masters champion on eight for his career alongside Colin Montgomerie, who won the award when it was called the "order of merit."

Chacarra is still in the fight, pumping both fists after chipping in from just off the green at No. 18 to complete a birdie-birdie finish and a round of 71. The Spaniard was four shots behind McIlroy and declaring: "I like how I’m hitting it.

“If I can clean up the card a little,” Chacarra added, “I like my chance on the weekend.”

Reed drops out of contention but Rahm has hope

Chacarra — in his rookie full season on the tour — leads McIlroy in the Race to Dubai standings by nearly 534 points. On offer this week is 2,000 points for the winner, 1,335 for second place, 752 for third place, then fewer and fewer for the minor places.

Patrick Reed was the third realistic title contender — at No. 3 in the standings — but the American looks to be out of the running after a second-round 77, featuring a back-nine 42. Reed was 8 over for the tournament.

Still just about in contention is Jon Rahm, who needs to win and for McIlroy and Chacarra to finish way down the leaderboard. Rahm, the winner in Abu Dhabi last week, shot 71 for the second straight day and was three strokes off the lead.

Luiten still lurking after late entry

The sight of McIlroy and Hatton at the top of the leaderboard, and Rahm in touching distance in a tie for eighth, guarantees some star appeal over the weekend.

The best storyline might be Joost Luiten, the first-round leader from the Netherlands whose battling 73 kept him just a shot off the lead alongside Kristoffer Reitan (70) on 4 under.

Luiten is only playing in Dubai after squeezing into the 50-man field, in last spot, because of a number of withdrawals.

He had the honor of hitting the opening tee shot on Thursday, held the lead overnight by adopting what he called a “nothing to lose” approach, and now is tied for third. If he stays around there — or better — Luiten would be in line to earn one of the 10 places on next season’s PGA Tour available to European tour members who are not otherwise exempt.

That would add a happier chapter to his time at the World Tour Championship. Three years ago, he went viral here after getting three of his clubs stuck up a tree while trying to retrieve his errant golf ball.

“I’m just looking up and trying to put a score together and be happy on the golf course — as happy as I can be,” Luiten said, looking ahead to what could be a career-defining next two days. “And then we’ll see what it brings for the weekend.”

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