NEW YORK — The busy New York Mets filled an opening at first base by agreeing to a one-year contract with veteran slugger Paul Goldschmidt, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team. Goldschmidt is guaranteed $8 million, according to The Athletic and the New York Post, with the Post reporting he can earn another $2 million in bonuses.

The news comes a day after the Mets, who finished last in the NL East this year, agreed with two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal on a $450 million, nine-year contract, and two days after they agreed with 22-year-old center fielder A.J. Ewing on a $95 million, eight-year deal that includes a club option for 2035.

With the current collective bargaining agreement between baseball players and owners set to expire soon, the Mets are clearly trying to address certain needs before a looming lockout Dec. 2 that would halt all signings and trades.

The 39-year-old Goldschmidt, the 2022 NL MVP with St. Louis, is a seven-time All-Star who spent the past two seasons across town with the New York Yankees. He batted .252 with 18 homers, 52 RBIs and a .765 OPS in 380 plate appearances over 105 games this year, then became a free agent.

With the Mets, Goldschmidt will likely platoon at the very least with left-handed-hitting first baseman Jared Young, a pleasant surprise last season.

A right-handed hitter, Goldschmidt batted .299 with 11 homers and a .967 OPS in 183 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this year. He is a .322 career hitter versus lefties, with a 1.004 OPS.

New York is still trying to replace Pete Alonso at first base after letting the homegrown star and franchise home run leader leave as a free agent last offseason for a $155 million, five-year contract with Baltimore.

Veteran infielder Jorge Polanco was signed to a $40 million, two-year deal in December 2025 with the expectation he could move to first and provide production. Polanco, however, missed most of last season with injuries and batted only .148 with two homers, six RBIs and a .431 OPS in 37 games during his first season with the Mets.

The team is hoping for more from the switch-hitter in 2027 following left ankle surgery — perhaps at designated hitter. New York is unsure how well Polanco will be able to play the field moving forward after he was hindered badly by bursitis in his left Achilles tendon this year.

Polanco's absence gave Young an opportunity to play first, and the 31-year-old batted .266 with nine homers, 39 RBIs and a .759 OPS in 103 games before his season ended Sept. 17 because of a concussion.

Young, who also missed six weeks with a left knee injury, hit all nine of his home runs and compiled a .793 OPS against right-handers. But he batted just .228 with four extra-base hits and a .606 OPS versus lefties in his first full big league season.

Highly respected by peers in the clubhouse, Goldschmidt is a .286 career hitter with 390 home runs, 1,284 RBIs and an .877 OPS in 16 major league seasons with the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Yankees. A four-time Gold Glove winner, he is still considered a solid defender at first base.

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