Miami Heat’s Terry Rozier arrested in a federal gambling probe, sources say

The Miami Heat's Terry Rozier has been arrested in connection with a federal investigation into illegal gambling, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The exact charge or charges he faces were not immediately known. The two people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they couldn't discuss details of the investigation publicly.

Rozier was in uniform as the Heat played the Magic in Orlando Wednesday evening, though he did not play in the game. He was taken into custody in Orlando early Thursday morning. The team didn’t immediately comment on the arrest.

A message was left Rozier's lawyer, Jim Trusty, on Thursday. Trusty previously told ESPN that Rozier was told that an initial investigation determined he did nothing wrong after he met with NBA and FBI officials in 2023, the sports network reported.

FBI Director Kash Patel and other law enforcement officials were expected to provide more information at a news conference Thursday.

