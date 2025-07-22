Micah Parsons set to participate in Cowboys training camp as he seeks contract extension

OXNARD, Calif. — (AP) — Micah Parsons will participate in Dallas Cowboys training camp, avoiding a potential hold-in as the two-time All-Pro defensive end seeks a contract extension that would likely make him the highest-paid defender in NFL history.

Parsons reported to camp Monday and will be working out with the team as they start practicing Tuesday, coach Brian Schottenheimer said during a pre-practice news conference. The 26-year-old Parsons is going into the final season of his five-year rookie contract after being drafted 12th overall in 2021, but he could be franchise tagged next season without a new deal in place.

“Yeah, he will participate,” Schottenheimer said. “Good conversation with Micah. He’s excited to be here, excited to be a good teammate. And, again, it’s awesome to have him here.”

Schottenheimer said Parsons would participate in walkthroughs, situational work and individual periods, leaving some wiggle room for the 2021 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year to potentially sit out of certain full-contact parts of practice.

“There’s contracts, there’s negotiations, and if you lose a lot of sleep worrying about that stuff as a coach, it can be really frustrating. But you don’t. You just coach the guys,” Schottenheimer said.

Parsons has 52 1/2 sacks and 63 tackles for loss in 63 games but is coming off his least productive season as a professional, finishing with 12 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 13 games as he missed time because of a high ankle sprain.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Monday he had not held direct talks with Parson's agent, David Mulugheta, but was optimistic the situation would be resolved.

