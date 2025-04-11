Michaels lifts Western Michigan to 3-2 2OT Frozen Four semifinal win over defending champion Denver

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Owen Michaels scored his second goal 26 seconds into the second overtime and Western Michigan beat defending champion Denver 3-2 on Thursday night to advance to its first Frozen Four title game.

Brian Kramer also scored and freshman Hampton Slukynsky stopped 20 shots for a veteran-laden Western Michigan team making its Frozen Four debut in its 10th NCAA tournament appearance. The Broncos (33-7-1) set a single-season record for victories, extended their winning streak to nine and won after blowing a 2-0 third-period lead.

Western Michigan will face the Boston University-Penn State winner in the championship game Saturday night.

Jared Wright, with the tying goal with 2:39 left in regulation, and Aidan Thompson scored, and Matt Davis had 44 saves for Denver (31-12-1). The Pioneers, who have won a tournament-leading 10 titles and two in the previous three years, failed in their bid to become the NCAA’s ninth team to repeat as champions, and first since Minnesota-Duluth in 2018 and 2019.

Michaels' deciding goal came on a rush into the Denver zone with Matteo Costantini driving up the right wing and sweeping the puck into the middle. Michaels accepted the pass and roofed a shot over Davis’ right shoulder.

The loss could potentially be Pioneers defenseman and Hobey Baker award finalist Zeev Buium’s final college game. The sophomore leads NCAA defensemen this season with 48 points, and has yet to discuss his future after being selected 12th overall by the Minnesota Wild in the NHL.

Except for the outcome, the game was reminiscent of the NCHC rival’s last meeting in the conference tournament championship last month. That time, Western Michigan rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit in a 4-3 2OT win.

The Broncos dominated much of the game with Michaels and Kramer scoring second-period goals and Western Michigan having a 32-8 edge in shots.

