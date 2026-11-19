PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan receiver Andrew Marsh is facing a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure after a food delivery driver alleged that he exposed himself to her after she dropped off his order.

Pittsfield Township Police released details of the incident from Feb. 1 in a social media post on Thursday. Marsh was charged last month by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and is set to appear for arraignment and pretrial proceedings on Dec. 2, according to police and court documents.

Police say they were contacted by the driver, who told them Marsh pulled aside a blanket and exposed his genitals to her as she turned to leave. Marsh sent a message to the driver stating she was attractive and asking her to return, according to the police statement.

An 18-year-old male at the address confirmed he was the recipient of the delivery, according to police. Indecent exposure in the state can carry a prison sentence of up to one year, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.

“We were just made aware of an incident involving Andrew Marsh,” the school said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. “We will continue to monitor the situation as more information becomes available, but we are unable to comment further due to the ongoing case.”

A message sent to Marsh’s lawyer seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Marsh was listed as questionable on the Big Ten's availability report Wednesday ahead of the Wolverines' home game Saturday against unbeaten No. 4 UCLA.

Marsh, a sophomore from Texas, leads Michigan with 48 catches through 10 games. He has 459 yards and one touchdown reception in his second season with the team.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.