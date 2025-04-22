Sports

Milwaukee's Damian Lillard expects to play when Bucks and Pacers meet in Game 2

By MICHAEL MAROT
Bucks Lillard Basketball FILE - Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard shoots a free throw during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, March 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File) (Aaron Gash/AP)
By MICHAEL MAROT

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Milwaukee All-NBA guard Damian Lillard expects to play Tuesday night when the Bucks and Indiana Pacers resume their first-round playoff series in Indianapolis.

Indiana won Game 1 to take the lead in the best-of-seven series.

Lillard told reporters after a morning shootaround that he would see how his right calf feels before determining how much he would play. He missed more than a month because of deep vein thrombosis, with his last appearance for the Bucks coming March 18.

He scored 18.3 points and had 9.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 35.5% overall and 38.9% from 3-point range in this season's four regular-season games against Indiana.

Indiana ousted Milwaukee in the first round last year, too, when Lillard averaged 31.3 points in last year's first-round series, Indiana won 4-2. Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed all six of those games but scored 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Saturday's 117-98 loss.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!