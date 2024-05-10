Sports

Miro Heiskanen scores 2 power-play goals, Stars beat Avs 5-3 in Game 2 to even series

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

Avalanche Stars Hockey Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16), Miro Heiskanen, rear, and Roope Hintz (24) celebrate a goal by Heiskanen, as Colorado Avlanches's Devon Toews (7) skates to the bench during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

DALLAS — (AP) — Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen scored two power-play goals, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and the Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 in Game 2 on Thursday night to even the second-round Western Conference series.

Tyler Seguin got his first goal this postseason on a short-hander at the end of a 3-on-1 breakaway for the Stars that put them up 4-0 late in the second period. Esa Lindell added an empty-netter with 20 seconds left.

Jake Oettinger had 28 saves against a Colorado team that led the NHL in scoring during the regular season and had averaged an NHL-high 5.33 goals in its first six games this postseason.

Joel Kiviranta, Andrew Cogliano and Brandon Duhaime scored in the third period for the Avalanche, who failed to score on a power play in the final three minutes that turned briefly into a 6-on-4 after goalie Alexander Georgiev skated to the bench.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Denver.

Hintz, whose only previous point this postseason had been an empty-net goal in Game 4 of the opening series against Vegas, put Dallas up 2-0 less than two minutes into the second period. That came after the Avalanche had failed to score on a power play that carried over from the end of the first period, when Oettinger had a couple of impressive saves in the closing seconds.

It also was soon after Miles Wood, who scored in overtime for Colorado in Game 1, had a shot blocked by Oettinger and the Stars took the puck the other way. Hintz was to the left of Alexander Georgiev when he got a cross-ice pass from Nils Lundkvist.

Georgiev stopped 26 shots.

