Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at end of the season after 9 years with club

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah announced Tuesday he will leave the English club at the end of the season, marking an earlier-than-planned departure for one of the club's greatest-ever scorers and soccer's biggest names.

The 33-year-old Egypt forward, who has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for Liverpool, "reached an agreement" to quit the team a year before his contract was due to expire, the Premier League champions said.

Salah's form has dipped in his ninth year at Anfield, to such an extent that he was dropped for a stretch of games late last year — leading to the winger telling reporters in an impromptu interview that the club "has thrown me under the bus."

“Unfortunately the day has come,” Salah said in a post on Instagram that was released around the same time as Liverpool published a six-paragraph statement announcing the imminent departure of a club great.

“I wanted to start by saying I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club.”

Liverpool describes Salah as one of its greatest players

It's a slightly acrimonious exit for Salah, who has been the superstar name in Liverpool's greatest team in a generation. He has won two Premier Leagues and a Champions League in a total of eight titles since joining from Roma in 2017, initially forming a devastating front three with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Salah is third in Liverpool's all-time scorers' list, behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt, and has won the Golden Boot — as the Premier League's top scorer — four times.

Liverpool described Salah as “one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history” and said his time at Anfield had been “remarkable.”

“Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity,” Liverpool said, “to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.”

There was no immediate word from Salah on his next club. Leaving as a free agent would mean Liverpool wouldn't collect a transfer fee. Salah was previously the subject of a bid from a Saudi team, reportedly Al-Ittihad, that was turned down in 2023.

Salah fell out with Slot

Salah signed a two-year extension to his contract at Liverpool at the end of last season, tying him to the club until 2027, after being the star player in the team's march to a record-tying 20th English league title.

However, his public clash with the club and manager Arne Slot this season might have tarnished his legacy in the eyes of some fans.

"I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame,” he said during an explosive interview after he was an unused substitute against Leeds in December.

Since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, Salah returned to favor with Slot but has struggled to recapture his best form.

“With plenty still left to play for this season, Salah is firmly focused on trying to achieve the best possible finish to the campaign for Liverpool,” the club said, “and, therefore, the time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield.”

Salah is currently out with a muscle injury sustained against Galatasaray in the Champions League last week.

Liverpool's final Premier League game of the season is against Brentford at Anfield on May 24. The Champions League final is the following weekend, but Liverpool is the underdog heading into a quarterfinals matchup with Paris Saint-Germain.

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