Moore throws 2 TD passes and No. 6 Oregon derails No. 16 USC's CFP hopes with a 42-27 win

EUGENE, Ore. — Dante Moore threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns as No. 6 Oregon likely dashed No. 16 Southern California's hopes of making the College Football Playoff with a 42-27 victory Saturday.

Kenyon Sadiq had six catches for 72 yards and two scores, and Noah Whittington ran for 104 yards and another touchdown for the Ducks (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 7 CFP), who improved their chances of not only making the playoff but also hosting a game.

Jayden Maiava threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair to Makai Lemon, who also threw a touchdown pass for USC (8-3, 6-2, No. 15 CFP).

USC hasn’t won in Eugene since 2011 and the Trojans have lost four straight to the Ducks overall. Once again, the Trojans fell short on the road against a ranked opponent, with previous losses this season to Illinois and Notre Dame.

USC scored on the first series of the game on Maiava's 8-yard pass to Lemon, who sprinted just inside the pylon for the touchdown. Lemon was ranked second in the nation with an average of 109 yards receiving per game coming in.

The Ducks answered on the next drive with freshman Jordon Davison's 11-yard touchdown run, then extended the lead on Sadiq's 8-yard TD catch deep in the end zone.

USC tied it at 14 early in the second quarter when Maiava tossed the ball to Lemon, who hurled it downfield to Tanook Hines for a 24-yard touchdown. Lemon became the first Trojans receiver to throw a TD pass since Tyler Vaughns against Arizona State in 2018.

Malik Benson ran 85 yards to score on a punt return to put Oregon back in front.

Late in the first half, Atticus Sappington's 44-yard field-goal attempt for Oregon hit the goal post, but USC was flagged for a penalty on the play. The Ducks were given a first down, which led to Bryce Boettcher's 1-yard touchdown dive that put Oregon in front 28-14 at the break.

The Trojans closed the gap midway through the third quarter on Maiava's 4-yard scoring pass to Lemon. But before the period was over, Moore connected with Sadiq again on a 28-yard touchdown.

The Trojans, aided by a pair of back-to-back pass interference calls against the Ducks, got within 35-27 on Maiava's 9-yard touchdown pass to Lake McRee, but the 2-point conversion try failed.

Oregon came back on the next drive with Whittington's 9-yard dash into the end zone that sealed it.

The Ducks remained without receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. because of injuries. The Trojans were also short-handed without injured safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald, and tackle Elijah Page.

The takeaway

With a loss to Indiana this season, there was no margin for error for the Ducks. Lose to USC, and Oregon was likely out of the playoff — and its slim chances at a second straight Big Ten title would also vanish. But the Ducks still need to beat Washington next weekend in Seattle.

Up next

Southern California hosts crosstown rival UCLA on Saturday.

Oregon visits rival Washington next Saturday in Seattle.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.