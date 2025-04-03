More discussions but no vote on potential changes to how 12-team CFP field will be set in 2025

DALLAS — (AP) — Conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff had more discussions Thursday about potential changes to how the 12-team field will be set next season, again without taking a vote on the issue.

Among the changes being considered is straight seeding based on the final rankings of the CFP selection committee. Under the 12-team playoff format that began last season, the four highest-ranked conference champions were guaranteed the top four seeds that come with first-round byes. That meant the seeding would not always be the same as those final rankings, which was probably the most controversial and confusing aspect of the expanded playoff — and happened in the first year.

A unanimous vote by the 11-member CFP Management Committee, made up of all 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua, would be necessary for any changes to the playoff system for the upcoming 2025 season that is the final year of the current CFP contract.

“There’s a lot of factors in this decision, so that’s why it’s taken a little bit longer to do this,” said Rich Clark, executive director of the CFP. “But it doesn’t come down to one single factor. They’re really trying to look at it wholistically and make a good decision on this because it’s going to set the tone for what happens down the road too.”

While any changes made for 2025 are not necessarily tied to what happens next, that could be part of the discussions. The Southeastern Conference and Big Ten will have more control of what happens in the next contract that runs from 2026-31.

Clark, without giving specifics, said the management committee asked for some additional information from the CFP staff. The committee had previously met Feb. 25, and is next scheduled to meet as part of an annual CFP meeting in three weeks.

“There’s not a hard deadline on that, but we want to get to that obviously so we can start setting expectations and thinking about the next season,” Clark said about the format. “But we also don’t want to rush to a decision because it’s an important one.”

Big Ten champion Oregon and SEC winner Georgia had the top two seeds last season, coinciding with them being 1-2 in the CFP’s final rankings. But ninth-ranked Mountain West champion Boise State got the No. 3 seed, and 12th-ranked Big 12 champion Arizona State got the fourth seed.

