Hockey community, family and friends mourn brothers John and Matthew Gaudreau at their funeral

MEDIA, Pa. — (AP) — John and Matthew Gaudreau are being mourned by family, friends and countless members of the hockey community at their funeral Monday in a Philadelphia suburb.

Buses brought players and others to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pennsylvania, and dozens of others walked in for the service, including several children wearing Gaudreau No. 13 jerseys worn by the player known to fans as “Johnny Hockey.” Columbus Blue Jackets teammate Patrik Laine, Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and longtime executive Brian Burke were among those in attendance.

“It just shows the true honor and respect that everybody gave them. Just can’t imagine what they’re going through," said Caufield, who will wear No. 13 in honor of John Gaudreau, known “Johnny Hockey” to fans and many others. "Just the amount of people that are here today and yesterday, just anything we can do to help.”

The Gaudreau brothers died Aug. 29 when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey. John, an All-Star for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, and Matthew, who played collegiate hockey alongside his brother at Boston College, died on the eve of their sister's wedding.

They have been mourned across the sports world, including Columbus, Ohio, where Gaudreau signed a free-agent deal in 2022 with the small-market Blue Jackets over more lucrative free-agent offers from other teams, including the New Jersey Devils. Fans and Blue Jackets players gathered last week for an emotional candlelight vigil, and a similar gathering was held in Calgary.

“The way they carried themselves around campus and the enjoyment that they had each and every day around the guys, they were really fun to be around,” Boston College associate coach Mike Ayers said. “They were both very, very talented hockey players, but they were great people to be around and made everything around them fun.”

A GoFundMe for Matthew's widow, Madeline, to support her and their baby due in December, has surpassed $645,000, with donations from nearly 9,000 people pouring in, many from NHL players and their families.

“He didn’t make the millions that Johnny did and doesn’t have the pension from the Players’ Association,” said Michael Myers of the ECHL’s Worcester Railers, for whom Matthew played two seasons. “It’s important that the hockey community recognizes that and embraces that to help Matthew’s family.”

The Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road in Oldmans Township at about 8 p.m. when a man driving an SUV in the same direction attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind, according to New Jersey State Police. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s tough for everybody around here," Caufield said outside the church Monday. “Just being here and being around and supporting the family, doing anything we can do, it’s obviously a really tough time. It doesn’t feel real yet.”

Police said the driver, 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and faces two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. He has been jailed pending a Sept. 13 hearing.

The brothers have been celebrated on various social media platforms since their deaths. Katie Gaudreau, the little sister who was supposed to get married the day after the brothers were killed, posted pictures of her family in happier times on social media.

Over the weekend, it was an Instagram video captioned “Birds for the Gaudreau boys" over a clip of John Gaudreau opening his winter coat to flash an Eagles jersey as he went through security ahead of an NHL game. She also posted a tribute to a family slideshow called “That day” where she wrote how she would “do anything to tell my big brothers I love them one more time.”

Devin Joyce, the would-be groom and a former collegiate hockey player, wrote of his promise “to take the absolute best care of your little sister.”

He added: “I know I never said it but I loved you guys so much. I'm so lucky to have called you two my brothers for as long as I did.”

Whyno reported from Washington.

