MVP Matthew Stafford says he understands why the Rams drafted Ty Simpson

LOS ANGELES — Matthew Stafford says he understands why the Los Angeles Rams drafted Ty Simpson last month, even though they happen to have got the NFL's reigning MVP quarterback under contract for at least the next two years.

“Listen, I’m not 25 years old, and I get that,” Stafford said Thursday after organized team activities at the Rams' training complex. “So we’re doing everything we can to be as good a football team as we can for now, for the future, for all of it.”

The 38-year-old Stafford said he has "constant dialogue and a great relationship" with coach Sean McVay, who called him last month to tell him the Rams were about to stun the NFL by using the 13th overall pick on Simpson, the Alabama quarterback who was not expected to go that high in the draft — or to go to the Rams, who already knew Stafford was returning for 2026.

The sixth-leading passer in NFL history then inked a hefty contract extension for 2027 last week, cementing his future in a role that was already rock-solid. McVay has repeatedly stated that Stafford is the Rams' starting quarterback for as long as he wants to play, even after the Rams used their highest draft pick in 10 years on a quarterback.

But Stafford also underlined why the Rams drafted a quarterback when he reiterated Thursday that he's still going to take a year-by-year approach to his future, even after making a two-year contractual commitment.

“Happy to have next year taken care of if I decide to play — and they still want me back,” Stafford said with a grin. “Excited to get that behind me, because I just want to come out here and play, and not think about the extra stuff. It’s good to get it done sooner rather than later.”

Stafford and Simpson have been working out alongside returning backup Stetson Bennett and undrafted rookie Matthew Caldwell this month. Bennett and Simpson are expected to compete for the No. 2 job behind Stafford, who is heading into his 18th NFL season.

Stafford and the 23-year-old Simpson appear to be getting along well so far, although Stafford is understandably focused less on mentorship and more on a genuine chance to secure his second Super Bowl ring in the upcoming season.

“He’s a guy that asks questions,” Stafford said. “I’ve been trying to answer those as honestly and as thoroughly as I possibly can. He’s a smart kid. He’s got talent, obviously. Happy to add good players to our team. He’s one of them. But my job is to go out there and get myself and our team as ready to play as we possibly can.”

Stafford is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he won his first MVP award. He passed for an NFL-best 4,707 yards and a career-high 46 touchdowns against just eight interceptions while leading the Rams to a 12-win season, two road playoff victories and a spot in the NFC championship game.

While Stafford will wait until the next offseason to decide whether he's coming back for 2027, it's increasingly clear that he doesn't want to play for another team. He turned down overtures from around the league a year ago, and he quickly cemented his future with the Rams this year after his MVP season.

When asked if he intends to finish his career with the Rams, Stafford replied: "That would probably be a ‘Yes,' but ... this is life, and I don't know what's going to happen. I do love playing here. I love playing for this organization. Love my teammates, and my family loves it here.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.