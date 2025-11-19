Naomi Girma returns for year's final USWNT matches against Italy

Defender Naomi Girma was named to the United States roster on Wednesday for a pair of upcoming matches against Italy after returning from a calf injury.

Girma had been sidelined since the start of the season with Chelsea but recently returned to the starting lineup. She has not played for the U.S. national team since a 3-0 victory over Canada on July 2.

The United States will play Italy for its final two matches of the year on Nov. 28 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando and on Dec. 1 at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale.

U.S. coach Emma Hayes named 26 players to the camp roster and 23 players will be available for each match.

Forward Trinity Rodman was left off the roster as she continues to recover from a knee injury. She appeared as a late substitute in the Washington Spirit's 2-0 semifinal victory over the Portland Thorns this weekend and nearly scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time but her shot went just wide.

The Spirit play Gotham FC on Saturday in the National Women's Soccer League championship game at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce was also left off the U.S. roster while she recovers from a fractured eye socket sustained during a game with Manchester United last week.

“It’s been an exciting and important year for our group, and we’ve accomplished a lot of goals, expanded the player pool and made strides in our game model, so this camp will be an extension of that, but it will also set the groundwork for 2026, which will be our World Cup qualifying year,” Hayes said in a statement released by the team. “Games against top European teams are so valuable as they give us an honest assessment of where we are in our growth as a team, so I know our players with embrace that challenge.”

Two players have been called up to the national team for the first time: Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz and Chicago Stars forward Jameese Joseph. Washington Spirit defender Kate Wiesner earned a second call-up after being named as a training player for a camp last year.

The roster with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals), Silkowitz (Bay FC).

Defenders: Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Girma (Chelsea), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Lilly Reale (Gotham), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (Gotham), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave), Wiesner (Washington Spirit).

Midfielders: Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Heaps (Lyon), Jaelin Howell (Gotham), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current), Rose Lavelle (Gotham), Lily Yohannes (Lyon).

Forwards: Joseph (Chicago Stars), Catarina Macario (Chelsea), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.