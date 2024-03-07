NBA announces the Phoenix Suns will host the 2027 All-Star game

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Phoenix Suns will host the 2027 NBA All-Star game, the league announced Thursday, giving owner Mat Ishbia a marquee event for the city roughly one year after he purchased the franchise.

This will be the fourth time Phoenix has hosted the All-Star game and first since 2009. The Suns also hosted in 1975 and 1995.

“We think it's one of the best basketball cities in the whole country,” Ishbia said. “We're excited for everyone to come, make it the hub for that weekend, and hopefully make it the most memorable All-Star weekend of all time.”

Ishbia agreed to buy the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury from the embattled Robert Sarver for about $4 billion in December 2022 and officially took control a few months later. In his first few days of ownership, Ishbia approved a blockbuster trade to land Kevin Durant, and his big-spending ways have made him popular with fans.

“Our NBA All-Star festivities in 2027 will showcase Phoenix’s love of everything basketball,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “And we couldn’t be more excited to work with Mat Ishbia and the entire Suns organization for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of our sport.”

The NBA's All-Star weekend has been a cultural phenomenon for years, even though the game has become less and less competitive. The Eastern Conference beat the Western Conference 211-186 on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis in a game that smashed the All-Star record for points scored.

Even so, the Suns jumped at the chance to host the midseason showcase.

“It's incredibly competitive — every city wants it,” Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein said. “So we're honored to have it. Now the work really starts.”

The 2025 All-Star Game will be in San Francisco while the 2026 game will be in Inglewood, California.

Phoenix also hosts the WNBA All-Star game this summer.

