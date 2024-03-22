NCAA Tournament Latest: MTSU pulls first upset of women's bracket

The Latest on the second full day of the NCAA Tournament:

MTSU pulls first upset of women's bracket

No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee overcame an 18-point, second quarter deficit to defeat sixth-seeded Louisville for the first upset of the women’s bracket.

The Blue Raiders appeared unnerved early, missing 10 of their first 13 shots. Ta’Mia Scott’s layup, Jalynn Gregory’s 3 and Savannah Wheeler’s layup cut it to 38-27 at halftime, and MTSU carried that momentum into the third quarter, closing to 44-40 on Wheeler’s second 3 of the game.

Merissah Russell’s halfcourt heave at the buzzer banged off the rim.

MTSU will play the winner of Rice vs. LSU in the second round.

___

Duquesne’s Dambrot sounds off on NIL, portal

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot will be retiring whenever the No. 11 seed Dukes get knocked out of the NCAA Tournament, and that could come as soon as Saturday, when they face third-seeded Illinois in the second round of the East Region.

So, when asked about the state of college basketball, from NIL money to the transfer portal, the 65-year-old Dambrot had no reason to hold back.

“I don’t like that guys can just quit so quickly. I don’t think that teaches them much,” he said of the transfer portal. “I think it teaches them to quit, and some guys should leave but other guys shouldn’t, and that’s the part I don’t really like. And the problem being able to do it multiple times — two, three, four and really unlimited right now — I don’t think that’s great. It’s not great for college basketball.”

Dambrot also took aim at Name, Image and Likeness money in college sports before offering a suggestion going forward.

“I wish there was a way to put it in a trust so they understand this is money they need to use for hte future, and not spend it all,” he said. “As we know, adults don’t do a very good job with money. Young people certainly aren’t going to do a very good job with money.”

___

Owls bow out early

There will be no Final Four run for FAU this year.

No. 9 seed Northwestern got a layup late from Brooks Barnhizer to force the extra session, then dominated overtime to beat eighth-seeded Florida Atlantic. The Wildcats outscored the Owls 19-7 in OT.

Northwestern will face either top-seeded and defending national champion Connecticut or 16th-seeded Stetson on Sunday.

___

MEN’S FINAL: Baylor 92, Colgate 67

Third-seeded Baylor is moving onto the second round.

The Bears never trailed in routing 14th-seeded Colgate. Jalen Bridges led four Bears in double figures. They led by as much as 25.

Baylor will play either Clemson or New Mexico on Sunday in the second round.

___

Welcome back, Tyler

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek returned with a passion after missing six games with an injured oblique, knocking down his first two 3-pointers and scoring eight as the Golden Eagles lead Western Kentucky 13-12 at the first media timeout.

The nation’s No. 2 playmaker coming in (7.6 assists per game) had yet to record an assist through nine minutes but had three rebounds.

___

CBS breaks into coverage for Kate, Princess of Wales, cancer announcement

CBS broke into coverage of the Florida Atlantic-Northwestern game for a special report with an announcement by Kate, the Princess of Wales, that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Anchor Norah O’Donnell came onto the air at 2:01 p.m. ET during a stoppage in the FAU-Northwestern game.

The special report lasted only about two minutes. CBS went back to the game and no action was missed.

__

WOMEN’S FINAL: Ohio State 80, Maine 57

Jacy Sheldon leads the way with 19 points and three other Buckeyes reach double-figures as Ohio State routs Maine 80-57 in a first round game in the NCAA women’s tournament.

The second-seeded Buckeyes advance to play the winner of the Duke-Richmond.

___

WOMEN’S FINAL: North Carolina 59, Michigan State 56

North Carolina is into the second round of the women’s tournament after topping Michigan State 59-56 in the Albany 1 Region.

The Tar Heels will next play on Sunday. Barring a huge ... enormous, really ... upset, that game will be against top-ranked South Carolina. The Gamecocks play 16th-seeded Presbyterian later this afternoon.

___

The men are underway, too

The second full day of the men’s NCAA Tournament is underway, with No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic and ninth-seeded Northwestern tipping off an East Region game in Brooklyn.

The winner is likely to face top overall seed UConn in the second round, provided the defending national champion Huskies get past 16th-seeded Stetson.

___

Women’s tourney underway

No. 8 seed North Carolina and No. 9 seed Michigan State have started the first full day of the NCAA women’s tournament in Columbia.

Several players from top-overall seeded South Carolina are sitting near the court to watch before they start to prepare for their opener against 16th-seeded Presbyterian later Friday.

___

A look back at Jack Gohlke’s night

There have been two instances of someone coming off the bench, making 10 3-pointers and not even trying a 2-pointer this season.

One was Oakland’s Jack Gohlke vs. IUPUI on Feb. 17. The other was Gohlke vs. Kentucky in the NCAA tournament last night.

That’s how rare what he did was. This season, Gohlke is truly one of a kind.

___

Who will reach the women’s Final Four? A bracket analysis

The women’s NCAA Tournament field is set and now the fun begins, with 64 teams trying to win the national championship.

The stars are out with Caitlin Clark trying to get Iowa its first national championship and Angel Reese looking to help LSU repeat as champion. The third-seeded Tigers ended a 10-year run of No. 1-seeded teams winning the title last year.

Look for that to be a one-year thing. Here is a look at what could happen over the next few weeks:

Read More: Women's bracket picks

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.