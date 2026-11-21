LINCOLN, Neb. — Anthony Colandrea passed for three touchdowns, including a 26-yarder to Quinn Clark midway through the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game, and Nebraska broke its 31-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents with a 31-28 victory over No. 16 Ohio State on Saturday.

Fans stormed the field after the Cornhuskers (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) ended 10 years of frustration against opponents in The Associated Press poll and quashed Ohio State's hopes of getting into the College Football Playoff.

They did it with a physical run game led by Jamal Rule and Isaiah Mozee and a clutch performance by Colandrea, who threw for 200 yards and ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on a misty afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

The Buckeyes (7-4, 5-3, No. 14 CFP) lost a third game to an unranked opponent for the first time since 2011.

The Huskers had blown fourth-quarter leads and lost to Indiana, Oregon and Washington this season, and there surely were was some anxiety among the 85,000 fans when Ja'Kobi Jackson crashed into the end zone from a yard out with 3:52 left to make it a three-point game.

Colandrea picked up 5 yards to convert a third-and-2 just ahead of the two-minute timeout and ran for 6 more on a third-and-5 with under a minute to play. He took one more snap in victory formation, and then the fans came out of the stands.

Up next

Ohio State: Visits No. 13 Iowa on Friday.

Nebraska: Hosts Michigan on Saturday.

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