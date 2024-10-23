Nevada, San Jose St women's volleyball match switches location in 'best interest of both programs'

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — The location of a women's volleyball match between Nevada and San Jose State on Saturday has been moved from Reno, Nevada, to San Jose, California.

The schools announced the decision Tuesday in a joint statement, with the Mountain West Conference approving the decision.

In the statement, the schools said, “the decision to move the location of the match has been made in the best interest of both programs and the well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, athletic staff and spectators.”

Before the venue change, a group of Nevada players recently issued a statement saying they will not take the floor for what was to be their home game against the Spartans. The players cited their "right to safety and fair competition." The school, though, reaffirmed at the time the match was still planned and that state law bars forfeiture "for reasons related to gender identity or expression."

There's still the possibility the match ends as a forfeit should the Wolf Pack elect not to play. Nevada plays at Fresno State on Thursday.

San Jose State has already seen four teams cancel games this season — Southern Utah, Boise State, Wyoming and Utah State. None of the schools explicitly have said why it was forfeiting. All those schools, except Southern Utah, are in the Mountain West.

Political figures from Wyoming, Idaho and Utah have weighed in and suggested the cancellations centered around protecting women’s sports.

Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez said last week she was heartbroken over what has transpired this season surrounding the Spartans and their opponents.

