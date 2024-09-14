New York Mets recall infielder prospect Luisangel Acuña from Triple-A Syracuse

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The New York Mets recalled infielder Luisangel Acuña from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday and put him in the starting lineup for his major league debut.

Acuña, a younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., is one of the organization's top prospects. He hit .258 with 40 steals while splitting time among second base, shortstop and center field with Syracuse.

Luisangel Acuña, 22, was in the lineup at shortstop on Saturday at Philadelphia, batting ninth. He came over when the Mets traded Max Scherzer to Texas in July 2023.

Outfielder DJ Stewart was sent down to make room for Acuña on New York's roster.

The Mets are in a race against Atlanta, Arizona and San Diego for three NL wild cards. New York (81-66) entered Saturday's action in the third slot, one game ahead of Atlanta and one back of Arizona.

Acuña was promoted one day after All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor left Friday night's 11-3 victory against the Phillies in the seventh inning because of lower back soreness. Manager Carlos Mendoza said the move was precautionary.

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil was placed on the 10-day injured list last weekend with a right wrist fracture. He got hurt when he was hit by a pitch on Sept. 6.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.