NFL division races tighten after a weekend full of surprises and upsets

The race for division titles in the NFL got tighter in Week 13.

The Rams, Colts and Steelers became the latest first-place teams to lose Sunday. The Eagles and Ravens lost Thursday. The Patriots play Monday night.

Five of the eight divisions have two teams tied for the top spot or separated by less than a game.

In a week in which seven underdogs have already won, the Carolina Panthers pulled off the biggest upset when they beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-28.

Bryce Young completed 15 of 20 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns — two on fourth down — to lead the offense to 31 points against the stingiest defense in the league. The Rams had allowed a league-low 16.3 points per game.

Matthew Stafford hadn't thrown an interception since Week 3 before having two passes picked off, one in the red zone and another that was returned for a touchdown. He also was strip-sacked with the Rams in position for a potential tying field goal late in the game.

The Rams, who were 10-point favorites, were the third team favored by at least a touchdown to lose, joining Philadelphia and Baltimore.

“Didn’t think that we weren’t not ready to go,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “Didn’t think we took this group lightly. I don’t believe that for a second. This is the NFL. This is too difficult. They did a great job making plays, and they made plays.”

Houston’s 20-16 victory at Indianapolis turned the AFC South into a three-team race with Jacksonville.

A look at each division after the results:

NFC West

The Rams (9-3) came in leading the division and were holding the No. 1 seed in the conference. The loss to Carolina dropped them into a tie with the Seahawks in the division, though Los Angeles owns the tiebreaker by winning the first meeting. The teams face off in Seattle on Dec. 18. The San Francisco 49ers (9-4) also are in the mix. They split with the Rams, beat the Seahawks and host them in Week 18.

The Chicago Bears (9-3) took over the top seed from the Rams in the NFC because they currently hold the tiebreaker.

NFC South

The Panthers (7-6) are right behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) and the two teams meet twice in the final three weeks.

Carolina heads into a bye while the Buccaneers will play twice before the Panthers kick off in New Orleans in Week 15. Tampa Bay hosts the Saints next Sunday and the Falcons on Dec. 11.

NFC East

The Eagles (8-4) have lost two in a row while the Cowboys (6-5-1) have won three straight.

Both teams have tough road games upcoming. Dallas plays Detroit (7-5) on Thursday night. Philadelphia visits the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) next Monday.

NFC North

First place is on the line when the Bears and Packers (8-3-1) play at Lambeau Field on Sunday. They’ll meet again in Week 16. The Lions still have a shot, though they’ll need help. They play in Chicago in Week 18 in a game that could have major implications.

AFC East

The Patriots (10-2) enter their home game Monday night against the New York Giants with a two-game lead over the Bills (8-4). New England already won in Buffalo and the teams meet again on Dec. 14.

AFC South

The Texans have come a long way since their 0-3 start. The Colts’ 7-1 start is a distant memory.

C.J. Stroud returned after missing three games, Houston’s suffocating defense stayed in control and the Texans beat the Colts on the road.

The Jaguars (8-4) routed Tennessee to move into a tie with the Colts (8-4) while the Texans (7-5) are one game behind. Indianapolis hosts Jacksonville next Sunday in the first of two meetings. Houston hosts the Colts in Week 18.

AFC North

After Baltimore (6-6) lost to Cincinnati on Thursday night to fall a half-game behind Pittsburgh, the Steelers (6-6) couldn’t do anything on offense in a 26-7 loss to Buffalo.

Suddenly the Bengals (4-8) are back in the race and have Joe Burrow.

The Ravens and Steelers face off next week in Baltimore and meet in Pittsburgh in Week 18. The Bengals split with the Steelers and get a chance to sweep the Ravens when they host them on Dec. 14.

AFC West

The Broncos held on for a 27-26 overtime victory at Washington, extending their lead over the Chargers to two games with their ninth straight victory.

The Broncos (10-2) are also battling New England for the No. 1 seed. First, they have to win the division.

After facing Las Vegas next week, Denver's schedule is tough down the stretch with games against the Packers, Jaguars, Chiefs and Chargers.

The Chargers also have a tough schedule. They'll face Philadelphia, Kansas City, Dallas and Houston before closing at Denver.

Kansas City’s run of nine straight division titles is nearing an end. The Chiefs (6-6) likely need to win out to earn a wild-card spot and will take on the Texans, Chargers and Broncos over the final five games.

___

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.