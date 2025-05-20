Sports

NFL owners approve player participation in Olympic flag football

By DAVE CAMPBELL
Flag Football Olympics FILE - AFC wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7), of the Jacksonville Jaguars, runs away from NFC return specialist KaVontae Turpin, of the Dallas Cowboys, right, during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Orlando. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Chris O'Meara/AP)
By DAVE CAMPBELL

EAGAN, Minn. — (AP) — NFL owners unanimously approved allowing players to participate in flag football for the 2028 Olympics.

The vote at the spring meetings Tuesday authorized the league to negotiate safety provisions and scheduling logistics with the NFL Players Association and relevant international and national team governing bodies before it becomes reality during the Summer Games in Los Angeles.

No more than one player per NFL club would be permitted. Olympic rosters will be selected by the national committee for each country.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!