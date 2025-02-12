NFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney is charged with assaulting a woman

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — NFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been charged with assaulting a woman in Georgia and preventing her from calling for help.

Toney, 26, was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail on Feb. 6 on charges of aggravated assault and obstructing or hindering an emergency call, according to online jail records. He was released the same day on $50,000 bail, according to a person who answered the phone at the jail.

A working phone number for Toney could not be found Wednesday and online court records did not list an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Toney put his hand around a woman's throat “with enough force to cause her to be unable to breath(e)" on Jan. 14 at his home in Douglasville, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Atlanta, according to an arrest warrant filed in court. An investigator wrote that red marks were visible on the woman's neck, as well as hemorrhaging in her eyes.

Toney also physically prevented the woman from calling 911, taking away her phone and canceling voice commands while physically assaulting her, a second warrant says.

Toney played in just three games for the Cleveland Browns in 2024 before he was released in December. A 2021 first-round pick by the New York Giants, Toney helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl two years ago after they acquired him in a trade during the season.

In a three-minute span in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 38-35 win over Philadelphia in the Super Bowl, Toney made two monumental plays. First, he caught a 5-yard TD pass that gave the Chiefs a 28-27 lead. Then, he returned a punt 65 yards to the Eagles 5 to set up another TD.

But Toney couldn’t build off that success. He struggled in 2023 and was inactive from Week 15 through the playoffs and sat out Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over San Francisco last year. His most memorable play of the 2023 season was an offside penalty that negated a go-ahead TD that he scored off a lateral from Travis Kelce late in the fourth quarter of a loss to Buffalo.

