2025 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars make their final picks, leave with 9 new players

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2025 NFL Draft is happening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Green Bay.

The 2025 NFL draft will take place at Lambeau Field, Titletown, and the Resch campus in Green Bay.

Here is the draft order for the Jaguars. This story will be updated throughout the draft with the team’s picks.

THURSDAY:

Round 1, No. 2 overall: Jaguars trade with the Browns to select Travis Hunter, wide receiver/cornerback, Colorado.

Browns receive: 5th overall pick (1st round), 36th overall pick (2nd round), 126th overall pick (4th round) and 2026 1st round pick

Jaguars receive: 2nd overall pick (1st round), 104th overall pick (4th round), 200th overall pick (6th round)

FRIDAY:

Jaguars had no Round 2 picks

Round 3: Jaguars traded up to receive two picks in a row in round 3, No. 88 and 89 overall. A trade occurred:

Jaguars Receive: R3 No. 102 overall, R3 pick (2026) and R3 Comp (2026)

Lions Receive: R3, No. 70 overall, R6, No. 182 overall, R6 pick in 2026

Round 3, No. 88 overall: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane

Round 3, No. 89 overall (from Houston): Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia

SATURDAY:

Round 4, No. 104 overall: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Round 4, No. 107 overall: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

Jaguars now have no picks in the fifth round

Round 6, No. 194 overall (from Seattle): Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn

Round 6, No. 200 overall (from Cleveland): Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy

Round 7, No. 221 overall: Jonah Monheim, C, USC

Round 7: No. 236 overall (from Houston): LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

