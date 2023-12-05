Coming at 12:30: Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson to give update on Trevor Lawrence injury

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson will be giving an update on quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s condition after he exited Monday night’s Jags game early with an ankle injury.

Pederson is scheduled to meet with the media at 12:30 p.m.

Lawrence sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati and will have more tests to determine the severity of the injury. He left the locker room in a walking boot and on crutches.

The injury to Lawrence and eventual loss dimmed what was supposed to be an exciting night, with the team’s first Monday Night Football game in 12 years.

