Local

Jacksonville Jaguars offering game day football camps for kids

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The Jaguars stadium will soon be called EverBank Stadium.

EverBank Stadium The Jaguars stadium will soon be called EverBank Stadium. (Jacksonville Jaguars)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars is partnering with Game Day Camps to offer development football camps for kids.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The camp is for kids ages 6-16 and will take place at Everbank Stadium on April 7. There will be 3 sessions throughout the day, and each participant will receive a T-shirt.

The camps are also offering packages that include Jaguars game tickets, merchandise, autographs and more.

For camp times and package details, visit the Game Day Camps website.

Read: Record number of migrants arrive at border as Congress still searches for a compromise

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!