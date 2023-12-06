Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to speak to media after right high ankle sprain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to address the media Wednesday following a right high ankle sprain in a 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Lawrence and his wife Marissa took to social media to thank everyone for their prayers and support after the QB’s injury.

Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson described Trevor Lawrence’s condition on Tuesday as “stable” and would not say either way if he thought his QB would play in Sunday’s away game against the Cleveland Browns.

“I’m not going to put that timetable on Trevor,” Pederson said. “I’m not gonna put him in a box like that. We’ll see how he is in a couple of days.”

Lawrence is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. Action News Jax will have the latest update on his remarks as soon as they become available.

