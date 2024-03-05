Local

Jacksonville Jaguars set to franchise tag Josh Allen: reports

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: Josh Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to put the franchise tag on pass rusher Josh Allen, NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Rapoport said a source told him that Allen is “on the books for one year and $24M.”

According to BetMGM, “the NFL franchise tag allows a team to retain a player at the end of his contract for an additional year at a preset price.”

Rapoport said that the Jaguars “have expressed confidence in getting a long-term deal” done with Allen.

Action Sports Jax Sports Director Brent Martineau said that if the team still wants to keep wide receiver Calvin Ridley, “they can still get him. Do the deal and goodbye second-round pick. We will find out how bad they want him and if (General Manager Trent) Baalke really doesn’t care about that pick.”

