Jags accepting applications from local singers wishing to perform the national anthem at home games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are accepting applications for those wishing to perform the national anthem before a home game at Everbank Stadium this season.

According to the Jaguars website, applicants must fill out a form and submit an audition video to be considered. The video must be a maximum of 90 seconds, a cappella and the performance must be traditional.

There must also be a public link provided in the submission to the audition video from a cloud storage service like Google Drive, DropBox or One Drive.

