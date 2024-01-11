Jags headed back to London for 2024 regular season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed back to London for the 2024 NFL season.

The Jags, along with the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, will each play games in London during the regular season, while the Carolina Panthers will head to Munich, Germany.

Each team’s opponent, dates and kickoff times will be announced in the spring.

The Jags will return to Wembley Stadium as part of their multi-year commitment to playing a game in London with this being their 12th game.

The Bears and Vikings will both play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the Panthers will play at Allianz Arena in Munich.

All 4 teams playing in the UK and Germany are part of the NFL’s Global Marketing Program, which awards international marketing rights to countries outside the U.S. to build interest and commercial opportunities abroad.

Shad Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, released the following statement regarding the announcement:

“We certainly owe a debt of thanks to the thousands of fans in the U.K., Ireland and throughout Europe who have made the Jaguars their NFL team since our first London home game in 2013. We’ve now played 11 games in London, have forged deep relationships with fans and businesses, have introduced American football to young people that participate in our community programs throughout the U.K., and we’ve raised funds and supported causes that touch many lives. In all, we’ve established a strong Jaguars tradition in London that our fans and followers celebrate every day of the year. That tradition continues next season when the Jaguars return to London, and we can’t wait to see everyone once again in Wembley Stadium, our home away from home.”

