Jaguars sign Josh Allen to new 5-year, $150 million contract, reports say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially keeping pass rusher Josh Allen to a 5-year contract.

The Jaguars have agreed to a 5-year, $150 million deal with Allen, which will make him one of the highest-paid players in his position in the NFL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Rapoport also reported that the contract includes $88 million guaranteed.

The extension replaces Allen’s 1-year franchise tag contract, which was set to pay him a little more than $24 million.

Allen just came off his second Pro Bowl trip in 5 NFL seasons following a career-best 17.5 sacks, 66 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and his second career interception.

