Jaguars stadium negotiator gives update on ‘Stadium of the Future’ progress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents of Jacksonville are getting a better idea of what the Jaguars’ “Stadium of the Future” could look like.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The architects and designers working on it reported at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting that they’re about 30% into the project.

The city’s head stadium negotiator Mike Weinstein said that the Deegan Administration hopes to negotiate a new lease with the Jaguars.

“We’re going to have a new lease. We have a lease that was done in ‘93. It’s 30 years old. It’s been amended 15 times. The first game was in ‘95. We’re working on a brand new lease that hopefully will incorporate the Miller Electric location, as well as Daily’s Place, and maybe Flexfield,” Weinstein told City Council.

Read: See the video: Jacksonville Jaguars unveil future stadium design

The goal is to have all the obligations of the city and the Jags on one timeline that makes sense.

The city also wants to negotiate the following in a stadium lease deal with the Jaguars: a non-relocation agreement to keep the Jags in Jacksonville, a guaranteed minimum number of home games per season and a community benefit agreement, which is essentially a promise for charitable giving and community service by the team.

The city also wants a separate parking agreement with the Jaguars. The city foresees wanting to change the parking agreement more often than the terms of the proposed stadium lease.

Read: ‘We really want it to happen:’ Jacksonville Jaguars president talks ‘stadium of the future’ details

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.