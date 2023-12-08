SEE: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence practices for 2nd day in a row following ankle sprain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is doing what he can to play on Sunday.

Action Sports Jax has new video of Lawrence practicing on Friday. In the video, he’s not wearing an ankle brace.

Lawrence suffered a right high ankle sprain in a 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Head Coach Doug Pederson answered questions Friday on how surprised he is to see Lawrence’s ability to play with previous injuries.

“We’ve gone through this with him, we did it last year with the toe and this year with the knee,” Pederson said. “It just shows to me his toughness, physical toughness, mental toughness. I believe when your quarterback exudes that, I think it does send a message to the rest of your team in a good way.”

Lawrence also practiced on Thursday in a limited fashion. On Wednesday, he told the media he felt a lot better.

“I feel a lot better than I would have thought I’d feel. I’m very fortunate and thankful that it wasn’t a worse injury than what I kind of thought it was on the field,” Lawrence said.

Since the injury, Lawrence and his wife Marissa have thanked Jaguars fans for their support and prayers.

