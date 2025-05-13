NFL's record seven international games features back-to-back games for Vikings in Dublin and London

The Minnesota Vikings get a double dip of international play in 2025 with trips to both Ireland and Britain as the NFL features a record seven overseas kickoffs this season.

The Vikings will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin on Sept. 28 and then they'll fly over to London to face the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a week later on Oct. 5.

The matchups were revealed on Tuesday by the NFL, the second in a series of announcements of notable games on each of the league's broadcasters ahead of the full schedule release on Wednesday night.

That's also when the league will announce the Los Angeles Chargers' opponent and broadcast carrier for its first international game of the season in Brazil, on Sept. 5 at Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo. That's where the Philadelphia Eagles began their Super Bowl quest last year with a game against the Green Bay Packers on opening weekend.

In other international games, the Denver Broncos visit the New York Jets on Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London; the Los Angeles Rams visit the Jacksonville Jaguars a week later at Wembley Stadium in London; the Atlanta Falcons visit the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 9 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin; and the Washington Commanders visit the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 16 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

The six matchups that were announced will all be on NFL Network and streamed on NFL+.

