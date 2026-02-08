Nikola Jokic passes Oscar Robertson for 2nd-most triple-doubles as Nuggets top Bulls 136-120

CHICAGO — Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 17 assists and 14 rebounds to pass Oscar Robertson for the second-most triple-doubles in NBA history and the Denver Nuggets ended a three-game skid with a 136-120 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

It was Jokic's 182nd regular-season triple-double, 19th this season and second in as many games. He trails only Russell Westbrook, who has 207.

Jamal Murray had 28 points and 11 assists and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 points for the Nuggets, who capped a three-game road trip with a win after losing at Detroit and New York.

Matas Buzelis scored 21 points and Collin Sexton added 17 for the Bulls, who have lost four straight.

The Bulls led 104-97 after closing the third period on a 16-2 run, but Denver started the final quarter on a 20-2 spurt to take the lead for good. Jokic and Julian Strawther capped the run with consecutive 3-pointers.

Chicago went the first six minutes of the fourth before making its first field goal and finished the final period 5 for 17 from the floor.

Jokic had nine points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 17 first-half minutes, but the Bulls led 65-59 at the intermission.

