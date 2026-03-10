No. 1 Duke loses Caleb Foster to broken foot, won't have big man Patrick Ngongba II for ACC tourney

Top-ranked Duke has lost starting point guard Caleb Foster to a broken right foot that will keep him out for an extended period, while starting big man Patrick Ngongba II won't play in this week's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament while dealing with his own foot issue.

Foster was hurt in the first half of Saturday's rivalry win against No. 19 North Carolina, and coach Jon Scheyer said Tuesday that Foster had surgery Sunday morning.

“In his mind and our mind, we'll do everything we possibly can with our mindset to continue to advance where we can give him a shot to come back when it's all said and done,” Scheyer said.

Foster had started 30 of 31 games this year, averaging 8.5 points and 2.8 assists for the Blue Devils (29-2). He was hurt with about five minutes left before the break when he stumbled backwards and planted his right foot awkwardly, then immediately turned to the bench.

Foster grabbed at his right foot while being evaluated, then left the bench area. He didn't return until well into the second half with his foot in a boot.

It's the second time in Foster's three seasons that he has dealt with a right-foot injury that will impact his availability in March. Foster missed the team's last nine games as a freshman with a stress fracture in his right ankle, sidelining him during the team's run to the NCAA Elite Eight.

Scheyer said Tuesday that Foster has emphatically said “I'm going to be back” since the injury, but that also will depend on how well the Blue Devils play without him.

“I think the reality of it is, we'd have to advance to a Final Four,” Scheyer said. "Is there a chance earlier? I'm not going to eliminate that right now. But I think that's really difficult to try to even imagine that scenario. We're not going to have him the next couple of weeks, the next few weeks."

Ngongba's status offered a bit more optimism. Scheyer said Ngongba had been dealing with foot soreness that crept up in the win at N.C. State to start last week. He had been a gametime decision for Saturday's UNC win but ultimately sat out. He was wearing a boot on his right foot in the second half.

“Our mindset is to get him ready for the NCAA Tournament, that's the priority, that's our focus,” Scheyer said.

The 6-11, 250-pound sophomore has started 28 of his 29 games, averaging 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. He's joined with star freshman Cameron Boozer and versatile senior Maliq Brown in giving the Blue Devils a dominating inside edge.

“We'll cross that bridge next week to really see how he's feeling and making sure just his soreness is down," Scheyer said. "But he's going to play, it's a matter of when. And our expectation is it's going to be at the beginning of the tournament.”

Duke is the top seed for this week's ACC Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Blue Devils have a double-round bye into Thursday's quarterfinals as they chase a third title in Scheyer's four seasons, and they're positioned to be a No. 1 seed in March Madness for the second straight season.

