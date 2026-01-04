No. 1 Indiana starts post-Mendoza era with new former TCU quarterback, new receiver, AP source says

As No. 1 Indiana prepares for Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 5 Oregon, coach Curt Cignetti is already reloading.

On Sunday, the undefeated Hoosiers acquired two key players in the transfer portal, landing former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, according to a person with knowledge of the commitment. The person requested anonymity because official announcements have not yet been made. Former Michigan State receiver Nick Marsh also is headed to Indiana, his mother, Yolanda Wilson, confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday.

Marsh considered transferring last year but said he turned down more money from other schools to stay with the Spartans.

Hoover could be the successor for Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza even though Mendoza's younger brother, Alberto, could stay at Indiana. But Hoover brings a dimension that has worked well for Cignetti in his first two seasons in Bloomington — a proven, multiyear starter.

Indiana went with Kurtis Rourke, a Mid-American Conference Player of the Year with Ohio, in 2024 then got Mendoza, a two-year starter at California, this season.

Hoover is 19-12 in 2 1/2 seasons as the Horned Frogs starter and has completed 65.2% of his 1,183 attempts for 9,629 yards and has 71 TD passes and 33 interceptions. In 2025, the Texan was 272 of 413 for 3,472 yards with 29 TDs and 13 interceptions. He also has eight TD runs in his career.

But the other part of Sunday's haul was equally impressive. Marsh had 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and nine TD receptions in his two seasons with the Spartans and broke school records for a freshman with 41 catches and 649 yards in 2024.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Marsh is expected to replace Elijah Sarratt, who caught the winning TD passes at Iowa and in Indiana's first matchup against Oregon.

Multiple news outlets also reported former Boston College running back Turbo Richard also was heading to Indiana. Richard had 145 carries for 749 yards and nine TDs in 11 games last season after only logging 55 carries in 2024. The Hoosiers also are losing their top two rushers — Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black.

The Hoosiers (14-0) and Ducks (13-1) meet Friday night in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta with the winner advancing to the Jan. 19 national championship game.

Joseph to Wisconsin

Quarterback Colton Joseph is heading to Wisconsin after throwing for more than 2,500 yards and eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing at Old Dominion this season.

Joseph announced his decision Sunday with an X post that included the message, "On Wisconsin."

It was a big weekend for Colorado coach Deion Sanders, too.

The Buffaloes received several commitments from an array of players including San Jose State receiver Danny Scudero, who was named to The Associated Press All-America second team. Scudero's intention to join the Buffaloes was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Colorado hasn't announced its new arrivals.

Colorado also had pledges from receiver Kam Perry of Miami (Ohio), along with defensive linemen Lamont Lester Jr. and Yamil Talib, the nephew of longtime NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. In addition, running back Damian Henderson II is set to join Colorado.

Joseph completed 59.7% of his passes this season for 2,624 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for Old Dominion, which went 10-3. He also rushed for 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns on 158 carries.

He didn't play in Old Dominion's 24-10 Cure Bowl victory over South Florida after deciding to enter the transfer portal.

Wisconsin has gone to the transfer portal for quarterbacks every year since coach Luke Fickell arrived, though injuries have limited their production.

Tanner Mordecai came over from SMU in 2023 but missed 3 1/2 games with a broken hand that season. Tyler Van Dyke arrived from Miami the following year but tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the third game of the season. Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke started when Mordecai and Van Dyke were injured.

Billy Edwards Jr. transferred from Maryland and opened the 2025 season as Wisconsin's starter, but he sprained his knee in the second quarter of the Badgers' season-opening victory over Miami (Ohio).

Edwards returned to start Wisconsin's Sept. 20 loss to Maryland but got hurt again and didn't play the rest of the season. San Diego State transfer Danny O'Neil, Southern Illinois transfer Hunter Simmons and freshman Carter Smith each started multiple games after Edwards' injury.

Colorado's additions

The Buffaloes added some offensive weapons for highly touted quarterback Julian Lewis.

Scudero had 88 catches for 1,291 yards and 10 TDs last season for San Jose State. He had a program-best four touchdown catches against Wyoming.

The Buffaloes will be the third school for Perry, who started at Indiana before transferring to Miami (Ohio). He finished with 43 catches for 976 yards and six touchdowns for the RedHawks in 2025.

Henderson follows his coach at Sacramento State to Colorado. Brennan Marion was hired by Sanders as offensive coordinator to implement Marion's high-tempo, run-oriented "Go-Go" system. Henderson rushed for 565 yards last season after starting his career at Colorado State.

Talib comes to Boulder from Charlotte, where he had 28 tackles and an interception last season for the 49ers. He was at Oklahoma State in 2024.

Lester had 9 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles last season for Monmouth.

AP Sports Writers Pat Graham and Larry Lage also contributed to this report.

