No. 1 Jannik Sinner faces No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final. President Trump is expected

NEW YORK — (AP) — There is a lot at stake when No. 1 Jannik Sinner meets No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open men's final on Sunday — with President Donald Trump expected to be at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sinner, a 24-year-old from Italy, is trying to become the first repeat men's champion at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer won five championships in a row there from 2004 through 2008.

He's also bidding for his third Grand Slam title of the season, after the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and fifth of his career.

Alcaraz, a 22-year-old from Spain, is seeking his sixth major trophy overall and second of 2025, after the French Open. His first Slam title came in New York in 2022 as a teenager — after defeating Sinner in the quarterfinals.

Even though both are quite young, theirs is already quite a remarkable rivalry.

Sunday's showdown represents the first time in tennis history that the same two men played each other in three consecutive Grand Slam finals within a single season.

This hard-court matchup follows Alcaraz's victory over Sinner erasing a trio of match points on the French Open's red clay in June, and Sinner's victory over Alcaraz on Wimbledon's grass in July.

So this is a tiebreaker of sorts. Plus the winner will be at No. 1 in the rankings on Monday.

No matter who comes out on top, this is the eighth consecutive major title — and 10th of the past 13 — that will end up in the hands of Sinner or Alcaraz.

Sunday's match is Sinner's fifth final in a row at the biggest events in tennis, a run that began with his title at the U.S. Open a year ago. Since the start of that tournament, he has won 33 of 34 matches at the majors. The loss? To Alcaraz at Roland-Garros.

Over the last two seasons, Sinner is 1-6 against Alcaraz and 109-4 against everyone else.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, has won 36 of 37 contests since May. The loss? To Sinner at the All England Club — also Alcaraz's first defeat in a Slam final. Alcaraz leads the tour in wins (60) and titles (six) in 2025 and has reached the finals at his past eight tournaments.

___

Howard Fendrich has been the AP's tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.