No. 10 Alabama escapes Auburn with a 27-20 victory thanks to Simpson-Horton connection

AUBURN, Ala. — Ty Simpson and Isaiah Horton connected three times for touchdowns, the last on a fourth-down play in the waning minutes, and No. 10 Alabama escaped Auburn with a 27-20 victory in the rivalry known as the Iron Bowl on Saturday night.

Alabama advanced to face fourth-ranked Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game next week in Atlanta and improved its chances of making the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide (10-2, 7-1) beat Georgia 24-21 on the road in the regular season.

Alabama was on the ropes again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. After leading 17-0 early in the second quarter, it was tied down the stretch. But Simpson found Horton on a fourth-and-2 play from the Auburn 6 with 3:50 remaining.

“He didn't panic at all,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said about Simpson. “The experiences we've had all season long, put him in that spot and he took advantage of it.”

It was the third and most important hookup of the night for Simpson and Horton. The duo also connected on 6- and 3-yard scores in the first half. But instead of taking a sure field goal, DeBoer gambled with his offense and then celebrated his first trip to the SEC title game.

“It starts with our head coach," Simpson said. "It comes from him, our resiliency and it just goes down the line. What a great team win.”

Simpson completed 19 of 35 passes for a season-low 122 yards. Horton finished with five catches for 35 yards, with all three scores coming in the red zone. Alabama won despite totaling 280 yards.

“These guys, they give you everything they got every single day,” DeBoer said, pausing to collect his emotions. "It's been a long road, but I can't wait to do more with them next weekend."

Alabama’s Jam Miller ran for 83 yards before leaving with an injury.

Ashton Daniels led Auburn (5-7, 1-7) with 259 passing and 108 yards rushing. Malcolm Simmons hauled in two long passes, including a 64-yarder for a touchdown and a 66-yarder that set up a score. But Auburn, which had done such a solid job of limiting turnovers all season, coughed up the ball late and failed to become bowl eligible under interim coach DJ Durkin.

Daniels had the Tigers on the move, taking advantage of a pass-interference penalty and scrambling for a first down on fourth-and-2, but star receiver Cam Coleman fumbled with 33 seconds left.

The takeaway

Alabama: The Crimson Tide started fast, scoring on three of its first five possessions and leading 17-0, but second-half lulls gave Auburn a chance.

Auburn: The Tigers allowed 279 total yards, another stout defensive effort. But their next coach needs to fix the offensive side of the ball.

Bo Jackson honored

After the first quarter, Auburn honored 1985 Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson in recognition of the 40th anniversary of his historic season. Jackson ran for 1,786 yards and 17 touchdowns on his way to winning the award.

Up next

Alabama will get a rematch against Georgia, which lost the first meeting in Athens in late September.

Auburn, which had targeted Tulane coach Jon Sumrall to replace Hugh Freeze, probably needs to redirect its search with Sumrall expected to land at Florida.

