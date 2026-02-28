No. 16 Texas Tech ends No. 4 Iowa State's home winning streak, 82-73

AMES, Iowa — Donovan Atwell scored 18 points to lead No. 16 Texas Tech to an 82-73 victory over No. 4 Iowa State on Saturday that sent the Cyclones to their first home loss of the season.

Iowa State (24-5, 11-5 Big 12) was 15-0 at Hilton Coliseum before the Red Raiders (22-7, 12-4) came in and ended the streak, building a 20-point first-half run and fighting off a second-half surge by the Cyclones.

Texas Tech, playing the rest of the season without JT Toppin, the reigning Big 12 player of the year, stayed in a second-place tie with Houston, two games behind leader Arizona, heading into the final week of the regular season. Iowa State dropped into a tie for fourth with Kansas.

Atwell, who ranks second nationally in 3-pointers per game and third in 3-pointers made, was 6 of 10 from behind the arc.

Atwell was one of six Red Raiders who scored in double figures. Christian Anderson had 14 points, Luke Bamgboye had 13 points, Jaylen Petty had 12 and Tyeree Bryan and Josiah Moseley each had 10.

Joshua Jefferson led the Cyclones with 22 points. Milan Momcilovic had 20 points and Tamin Lipsey added 13.

Iowa State rallied to get within 65-59 with 7:08 to play. But Texas Tech went on a 10-0 run, capped by a layup by Bryan with 3:20 left.

The Cyclones made one final run, an 11-0 spurt in the final two minutes to get within 79-73, before the Red Raiders closed it out.

Texas Tech led 45-29 at halftime, a lead built by a 20-2 run midway through the half in which the Red Raiders made 9 of 10 field goals.

The Cyclones have one game remaining in what has been a six-game stretch that included matchups against five ranked teams. They are 3-2 in the stretch heading into Monday’s game at No. 2 Arizona.

Texas Tech: Hosts TCU on Tuesday.

Iowa State: At No. 2 Arizona on Monday.

