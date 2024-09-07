No. 17 Kansas State defense comes up big to help Wildcats escape Tulane with a 34-27 win

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Kansas State safety Jack Fabris returned Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah's fumble 60 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and VJ Payne's interception in the end zone helped the 17th-ranked Wildcats hold on for a 34-27 victory over Tulane on Saturday.

Tulane appeared to have scored a potential tying touchdown with 17 seconds left when Mensah hit Yulkeith Brown near the left pylon, but receiver Dontae Fleming was flagged for offensive pass interference.

Payne's interception came two plays later.

Avery Johnson passed for two touchdowns for Kansas State (2-0). DJ Giddens rushed for 114 yards, his sixth straight game hitting the 100-yard mark, and had 63 yards receiving, including a 45-yard touchdown catch on fourth down in the third quarter.

Tulane (1-1) led much of the game and was threating to break a 27-all tie when Mensah was sacked and stripped by linebacker Austin Romaine. Fabris scooped and scored to put K-State in front for good with 8:13 left.

Mensah, a first-time starter this season, finished 19 of 29 for 342 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Alex Bauman, only to be done in by his crucial turnovers.

Southern California transfer Mario Williams caught six passes for 128 yards for Tulane and Makhi Hughes rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Williams's catches included a 47-yard gain down the middle of the field on third and 21, setting up Mensah's fade to Bauman to put Tulane up 27-20.

Dylan Edwards tied it with a 13-yard TD run, caping a 75-yard drive on which Johnson completed passes of 33 and 11 yards.

Tulane, an 8 1/2-point underdog, led 7-3 lead on Hughes' 3-yard run, which was set up by Mensah's 53-yard pass to Fleming.

Mensah's 36-yard connection with Bauman put the Wave up 14-3 lead in the second quarter before Kansas State put together its first touchdown drive, highlighted by Giddens' 51-yard run.

Johnson capped it, rolling left to buy time before finding Will Swanson for a diving catch in the back of the end zone on third down.

Tulane drove inside the K-State 20 twice more in the second quarter, only to lose yards both times and settle for Jacob Barnes field goals of 40 and 41 yards to make it 20-10 at halftime.

The Takeaway

Kansas State: A strong second half on both sides of the ball helped the Wildcats beat Tulane for the first time in three tries and avenge a 17-10 loss to the Wave in Manhattan, Kansas, two seasons ago.

Tulane: Considering the Green Wave is in transition, just two games into a season with new coach Jon Sumrall and a new starting QB, this was a strong showing that bodes well for Tulane's prospects in the American Athletic Conference. But it also was a lost opportunity to strengthen its College Football Playoff credentials.

Up Next

Kansas State hosts new Big 12 member Arizona on Friday night in what is technically a non-conference game because it was scheduled about two years ago.

Tulane has an arguably tougher game when it visits No. 15 Oklahoma on Saturday.

