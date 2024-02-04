No. 2 Purdue wins 75-69 at No. 6 Wisconsin for 7th consecutive victory

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Lance Jones scored 20 points, Zach Edey joined another exclusive club and No. 2 Purdue beat No. 6 Wisconsin 75-69 on Sunday for its seventh consecutive victory.

Purdue (21-2, 10-2) took the lead for good midway through the first half. It extended its Big Ten lead to 1½ games as Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) lost its second straight.

Braden Smith added 19 points for the Boilermakers.

Edey had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. The 7-foot-4 center has 201 career blocks, joining Patrick Ewing and David Robinson as the only players in NCAA history to combine 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks while shooting at least 60% from the field.

This marked the NCAA-leading 74th straight game in which Edey scored in double figures. Edey had broken Rick Mount’s 54-year-old school record in that category Wednesday by scoring 30 points in a 105-96 overtime victory over Northwestern.

Tyler Wahl scored a season-high 20 points for Wisconsin and also had seven rebounds and five assists. AJ Storr added 14 points on 4-for-15 shooting.

Smith scored seven points and Jones added five during a 12-3 Purdue run that turned a 17-14 deficit into a 26-20 advantage, putting the Boilermakers ahead for good. Purdue extended the lead to 10 with 14:35 left when Edey dunked on a lob from Fletcher Loyer.

Wahl converted an offensive rebound off his own missed 3-point attempt to cut Purdue’s lead to 59-57 with 4:46 remaining. Edey then missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity for the second time in the second half, but Mason Gillis got the offensive rebound to set up Jones’ driving layup with 4:15 remaining.

Wisconsin trailed 66-61 when Chucky Hepburn got a midcourt steal with 1½ minutes left, but Hepburn missed a layup attempt and Connor Essegian missed a deep 3-point attempt.

Jones then made a driving layup attempt with 59 seconds left to give Purdue all the breathing room it would need, though the Boilermakers got some good fortune in the last 30 seconds.

Smith appeared to commit a turnover right around the time he got fouled, leading to two free throws with 27 seconds left. Loyer later appeared to travel on an inbounds pass that resulted in an Edey dunk, but no violation was called.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers continue to play well against the best teams on their schedule. The Boilermakers are 6-0 this season against teams that were ranked 11th or higher at the time of the game.

Wisconsin: This marked the fifth time in school history that Wisconsin hosted a game in which both teams were ranked in the top 10. Wisconsin is 3-1 in those games, including a 70-67 victory over Purdue in March 2022 that enabled the Badgers to clinch a share of the Big Ten title.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Purdue figures to stay at No. 2 since top-ranked UConn didn't lose. The Badgers may have trouble staying in the top 10 after going 0-2 with losses to Nebraska and Purdue.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Indiana on Saturday.

Wisconsin: At Michigan on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.